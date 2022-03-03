Selection criteria biased, not level playing field, say TNAU vice-chancellor aspirants

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The process to select a vice-chancellor for Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is under way and aspirants to the post allege there is no level playing field. The post is vacant since 15 November 2021 when N Kumar retired as vice-chancellor.

According to a GO issued in 2018 regarding the selection of vice-chancellor to TNAU, only scientists who have guided not less than 5 PhD scholars and published 10 research papers in NASS-related journals are eligible to apply. Senior faculty members said the norms favour only those working in Coimbatore and Madurai campuses.

A professor from Tiruchy told TNIE, "The GO 135 states that scientists who apply for the V-C post should have guided at least five PhD students and published 10 research papers. Only Tamil Nadu has such norms for selecting VC for an agricultural university."

The professor added, "Only TNAU campuses in Coimbatore and Madurai offer PhD programmes and scientists from here can apply for V-C posts. The government should cancel the criteria and provide an opportunity for all.”

Further he said government has started the VC selection process even though the matter is sub judice as a petition seeking revocation of the GO is pending before the Madras High Court.

A professor in TNAU Coimbatore campus said, "Though we are serving in Coimbatore, only scientists who are close with the administration get a chance to guide PhD scholars. We need at least six to seven years to publish a research article but the government has made the publication of five to ten papers as another criterion."

Repeated attempts to reach Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare MRK Panneerselvam for a comment went in vain.