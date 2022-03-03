STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

SIPCOT survey in Tiruppur sparks stir, fear over revival of Avinashi complex

On Tuesday, a three-member team, believed to be deployed by SIPCOT, conducted a survey of farmlands using a drone when the villagers detained and gheraoed them.

Published: 03rd March 2022 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

A group of surveyors caught by villagers for surveying land offered for SIPCOT near Cheyvur in Avinashi.

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Farmers and residents of Kootampalli Privu near Cheyvur staged a protest on Tuesday after they spotted a team carrying out a land survey in the village. They suspect the State government is reviving plans to build a SIPCOT Electronic Complex in the region. The locals pointed out that during campaign for assembly elections last year, DMK chief MK Stalin and the then chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said the project, which will span 889.89 acres, will not be implemented.

On Tuesday, a three-member team, believed to be deployed by SIPCOT, conducted a survey of farmlands using a drone when the villagers detained and gheraoed them. Police from Cheyyur station rushed to rescue them.

A Subramaniam, coordinator of Kalanjiyam Farmers Association said, " When the villagers and farmers questioned them, the group claimed they were surveying for Google Maps. But as locals were relentless, they confessed to have been sent by the State government."

Thathanur village panchayat president K Vijaya Kumar said, "The project was announced in November 2020 and we have been opposing it since then. Over 889 acres will be acquired for the project. In Thathanur alone 500 acres would be acquired. We suspect owners had already sold the land to SIPCOT, that is why the survey has begun. The complex would affect livelihood of around 800 farmer families. We had registered our opposition with the district administration and staged protests."

He added, "Senior leaders of political parties assured us the project will not be implemented, but now surveyors are being engaged. Local officials also promised to take action, but when we asked them to cancel the project order, they did not give anything in writing."

An official from district administration said, "We cannot comment on the status of the project. Surveyors are deployed by SIPCOT as a part of the GIS mapping and preparation for SIPCOT New Land Banks across Tamil Nadu. Further, we cannot offer any information about the scrapping of the project."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SIPCOT survey of farmlands Electronic Complex
India Matters
A screenshot of the wanted poster that was posted by Alex Konanykhin on his social media accounts. 
'Wanted dead or alive': Russian businessman offers USD 1 million bounty for arrest of Putin
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Pakistani, Turkish students use Indian flag to flee from Ukraine
Chennai's first Dalit Mayor R Priya
DMK's R Priya to be first Dalit Mayor of Chennai
On a roll: Differently-abled Kerala youth eyeing Mr Wheelchair India title

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp