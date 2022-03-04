STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autorickshaw driver set to be first mayor of Kumbakonam Corporation

K Saravanan (42), an auto driver and city deputy president of the Congress, is set to be the first Mayor of Kumbakonam City Corporation. 

Published: 04th March 2022 05:33 AM

By N Ramesh
Express News Service

THANJAVUR: K Saravanan (42), an auto driver and city deputy president of the Congress, is set to be the first Mayor of Kumbakonam City Corporation. The Kumbakonam municipality was upgraded to a Corporation on December 20, 2021. Of the 48 wards for which elections were recently held, the DMK and allies won in 42. Saravanan won from ward 17. After the DMK allocated the Mayor post to the Congress, the TN Congress Committee chose Saravanan. 

A loyal party worker, he has been the Kumbakonam City Congress deputy president for 10 years. Sources said he owns his auto, and lives in a rented house with his wife Devi and three sons. According to his affidavit, Saravanan’s movable assets are worth Rs 4.55 lakh and his wife has a sum of Rs 25,000 with her. Saravanan has studied up to Class 6. 

