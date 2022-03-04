STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Newly-wed couple in Coimbatore says life danger, seeks protection from girl’s family

The couple said they got married on March 1 and appeared before Saravanampatti police seeking protection from the girl's family.

Published: 04th March 2022 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

kidnapping

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A newly-wed couple, who was rescued by the public at the busy Lakshmi Mill signal junction on Wednesday night while they were allegedly kidnapped by the girl's parents, petitioned Coimbatore police seeking protection.

On Wednesday night, the couple was rescued by the public with help of a traffic police constable and a media person after they escaped from a car in which they were taken away. The video of the incident went viral.  In the video, the couple Sneha (18) and the groom Vignesh (22) were seen pleading to the public to protect them.

The couple said they got married on March 1 and appeared before Saravanampatti police seeking protection from the girl's family. The police informed the girl's parents who allegedly accepted it and wanted to take to them to a temple in Theni. When they got into the car, they spotted some weapons and screamed for help. As the vehicle stopped at Lakshmi Mill junction, they managed to get out of the vehicle.

On Thursday, Saravanampatti police registered a case against the bride's father Arumugasamy (50) of Ramakrishnapuram, uncle Ramesh (38) of Palakkad, cousin Muniyasamy (31) and driver Pursothaman (23). They were booked under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
newly-wed couple kidnapped protection
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp