Newly-wed couple in Coimbatore says life danger, seeks protection from girl’s family

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A newly-wed couple, who was rescued by the public at the busy Lakshmi Mill signal junction on Wednesday night while they were allegedly kidnapped by the girl's parents, petitioned Coimbatore police seeking protection.

On Wednesday night, the couple was rescued by the public with help of a traffic police constable and a media person after they escaped from a car in which they were taken away. The video of the incident went viral. In the video, the couple Sneha (18) and the groom Vignesh (22) were seen pleading to the public to protect them.

The couple said they got married on March 1 and appeared before Saravanampatti police seeking protection from the girl's family. The police informed the girl's parents who allegedly accepted it and wanted to take to them to a temple in Theni. When they got into the car, they spotted some weapons and screamed for help. As the vehicle stopped at Lakshmi Mill junction, they managed to get out of the vehicle.

On Thursday, Saravanampatti police registered a case against the bride's father Arumugasamy (50) of Ramakrishnapuram, uncle Ramesh (38) of Palakkad, cousin Muniyasamy (31) and driver Pursothaman (23). They were booked under sections 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (i) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.