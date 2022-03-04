STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

NIFT-TEA's new machine in Tiruppur brings hope for khadi fabric weavers

The new machine, developed by the Centre for Apparel Fashion Research and Education (CARE) under NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute, has to undergo several rounds of trials before starting production

Published: 04th March 2022 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Khadi knitting machine developed by NIFT TEA knitwear fashion institute.

By Saravanan MP
Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute have designed and developed a prototype of knitting machine for khadi fabric.

Sources said the innovation comes 22 years after the institute tried to develop such a machine, but was unsuccessful.  The new machine, developed by the Centre for Apparel Fashion Research and Education (CARE) under NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute, has to undergo several rounds of trials before starting production.

S Arul Selvan, head of NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute - (CARE), told TNIE, "After a detailed study of traditional techniques with weaving looms and knitting machines, we submitted a proposal to Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in 2020. KVIC approved our plan and sanctioned funds. The machine is made of stainless steel and is human-powered."

Explaining the working of the machine, he said, "It took us four months to design the machine and six months to build it. The machine can produce khadi fabric for innerwear, T-shirts and many others. The patent for the machine and design is jointly held by the institute and KVIC. Though the project is complete, a few modifications are needed.”

NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute’s Chairman P Mohan said, "This is the first time a knitting machine has been developed for weaving khadi fabric. In a traditional loom, a person must sit for over eight hours to produce 15 metres of khadi fabric. But, with this machine, it just needs a push. Simple hand movements and pedalling can produce 30 metres in 8 hours which can fetch good returns to the weavers. Moreover, traditional weavers need cones, wrapping beams, and shutters for weaving Khadi, but in this machine, one only has to fix the cone and peddles.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIFT-TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute knitting machine khadi fabric
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp