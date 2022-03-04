STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Photograph that moulded teen wildlife conservationist from Tamil Nadu

He said that the tiger population is on the rise due to the considerable conservation efforts, however, it needs adequate movement corridors.

Published: 04th March 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2022 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve

Representational image (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTUKUDI: The year was 2015, and CR Ramana Kaliash was just 8 years at that time. A picture of a Sumatran orangutan that was reduced to ashes in a forest fire shook the boy's mind and he decided to spread awareness on wildlife conservation.  

Now 15, Kailash is the proud author of the novel 'Fire of Sumatra' which is based on the recurring incidents of forest fires that put wildlife in danger, especially pushing the Sumatran tiger to the verge of extinction. Kailash said tigers are an umbrella species that need to be protected for a balanced forest ecosystem and more attention needs to be given on increasing forest cover in order to protect the wildlife.

On the occasion of World Wildlife Day - 2022, themed on 'Recovering key species for Ecosystem Restoration', Kailash said the tigers safeguard the dense forest and the surrounding environment from human destruction and thus protects the rivers originating from the hills. "The river Thamirabarani originates from western ghats mountain ranges remain perennial because its springs are surrounded by tiger corridors," he said.

The teenager who had traveled to many tiger reserves in the country including Kalakadu-Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR), Megamalai Tiger Reserve, Anamalai Tiger Reserve, Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, Periyar Tiger Reserve, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, said the tigers can survive in different landscapes such as mountainous terrains of western ghats and rain forests of Northeast, arid forests of Rajasthan and mangroves as well .

He said that the tiger population is on the rise due to the considerable conservation efforts, however, it needs adequate movement corridors.

 "As per the tiger population census, the number of tigers in the country was estimated to be 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014 and 2,967 in 2018", he said.

"When the tiger population increases, its habitat and the corridor needs to be expanded so that they could move around avoiding man-animal conflict," he said, adding there has been no report of tiger attacks and poaching in the recent past from KMTR. He reasoned it saying it might be due to the surrounding Periyar Tiger Reserve in the north and Kanyakumari wildlife in the south.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wildlife conservation Forest fire Tamil Nadu
India Matters
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Europe's largest nuclear plant at centre of Russia-Ukraine war
A damaged apartment building that was hit by shelling in Ukraine
Ukrainian army beat us with AK-47 rifles: Thrissur girl recalls ordeal
Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, on their arrival at the Hindon airbase, in Ghaziabad.(Photo | PTI)
Ukraine crisis: IAF evacuates 630 stranded Indians 
Indian batsman Virat Kohli (Photo| AP)
Virat Kohli becomes sixth Indian batter to score 8,000 Test runs in his 100th Test match

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp