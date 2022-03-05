STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chola era bracelet, brick structure, Chinese potsherds unearthed at Maligaimedu

An official of TNSDA said, "A broken bracelet, weighing 7.920 grams and 4mm thick, and made of copper and gold was the first remnant excavated from the site.

Brick structure suggested that it was the base for the palace (top) A broken piece of bracelet made of gold and copper found during second phase of excavation| Express

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: A broken piece of bracelet made of gold and copper, a brick structure, and Chinese potsherds were unearthed during the second phase of excavation at the southern part of Maligaimedu near Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district on Friday. The Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology (TNSDA) commenced the second phase of excavation at Gangaikondacholapuram and it was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Objects made of gold and other metals combined indicate that there was a royal palace here."  He added that a brick structure measuring 80 to 100 cm, which was discovered, suggests that it might have been the base for the palace. "The entire structure will be visible in two weeks. Besides this, iron nails were also discovered," he said.

Talking about the Chinese potsherds, the TNSDA official said the objects were not available in India, but only in China. "It hints at trade activities between India and China," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, social activists from Jayankondam said, "The only Chola palace in Tamil Nadu is confirmed to be here. Archaeological excavations have been going in various stages and many remnants have been found. Therefore, the government should declare this as a tourist destination and take steps to protect the remnants." During the excavation, TNSDA officials and 10 workers were present.

