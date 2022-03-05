Deploy special force at Tiruchendur temple, HC tells DGP

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Director General of Police to deploy 125 personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police Force at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi district from March 7, in order to ensure peaceful darshan for the devotees.

Justice S M Subramaniam directed the District Superintendent of Police to ensure that the personnel would be deputed in strategic places, both inside and outside the temple in consultation of the temple authorities for effective crowd management and for the peaceful darshan of the devotees.

The judge took note of the report submitted by the Executive Officer of the temple about various suggestions for effective administration of the temple. The report has various suggestions with regard to controlling the affairs of the Thirusudanthirargal and alternative ways for allowing the devotees to have darshan.

The judge directed the temple authorities to implement the suggestions made by the report. The temple authorities should also ensure that the affairs of the Thirusudanthirargal are effectively controlled so as to ensure that they did not cause any inconvenience to the devotees or to the temple administration, by violating the rules and regulations, directed the judge.

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by M Seetharaman, a freelance archachaka.

He was challenging the order passed by the temple authorities to ban him from performing poojas at the temple..The state and counsel appearing for the temple stated that the happenings inside the temple is not conducive to the devotees to have peaceful darshan. Several allegations are raised against the Thirusudanthirargal and that the devotees are being harassed both by this Thirusudhanthirargal and by the temple employees. The case was posted for reporting compliance on March 23.