STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Deploy special force at Tiruchendur temple, HC tells DGP

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by M Seetharaman, a freelance archachaka.

Published: 05th March 2022 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed Director General of Police to deploy 125 personnel from Tamil Nadu Special Police Force at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Thoothukudi district from March 7, in order to ensure peaceful darshan for the devotees.

Justice S M Subramaniam directed the District Superintendent of Police to ensure that the personnel would be deputed in strategic places, both inside and outside the temple in consultation of the temple authorities for effective crowd management and for the peaceful darshan of the devotees.

The judge took note of the report submitted by the Executive Officer of the temple about various suggestions for effective administration of the temple. The report has various suggestions with regard to controlling the affairs of the Thirusudanthirargal and alternative ways for allowing the devotees to have darshan.

The judge directed the temple authorities to implement the suggestions made by the report. The temple authorities should also ensure that the affairs of the Thirusudanthirargal are effectively controlled so as to ensure that they did not cause any inconvenience to the devotees or to the temple administration, by violating the rules and regulations, directed the judge. 

The court passed the order while hearing a petition filed by M Seetharaman, a freelance archachaka.

He was challenging the order passed by the temple authorities to ban him from performing poojas at the temple..The state and counsel appearing for the temple stated that the happenings inside the temple is not conducive to the devotees to have peaceful darshan. Several allegations are raised against the Thirusudanthirargal and that the devotees are being harassed both by this Thirusudhanthirargal and by the temple employees. The case was posted for reporting compliance on March 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subramaniya Swamy Temple Thoothukudi district Madras High Court Madurai Bench
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp