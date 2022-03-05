DMK wins 14 of the 17 town panchayats in Thoothukudi 

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi Corporation got its mayor and deputy mayor after a wait of six long years. Elected members of the urban local body polls, including the mayor, deputy mayor, chairman for municipalities, president and vice president of town panchayats, assumed office on Friday.

The civic posts, including the ward members, councillors, presidents, chairman and mayor post have been vacant since 2016. DMK's general body member NP Jegan Periyasamy, who got elected from ward 20 of Thoothukudi corporation, was elected unopposed as mayor. Meanwhile, ward 46 member Jenitta Selvaraj was elected unopposed as the deputy mayor of the corporation.

Independent candidates Muthu Mohammed and Sultan Lebbai has been elected unopposed as the chairman and vice-chairman respectively for the Kayalpattinam municipality.

K Karunanidhi of DMK and S Ramesh of the MDMK party were elected unopposed for the Kovilpatti municipality

Siva Anandhi and AP Ramesh of the DMK party had been respectively elected to the post of chairman and vice chairman of Tiruchendur municipality, which went for election for the first time.

Among the 17 town panchayats, the DMK party's presidential candidates had won unopposed in 14 town panchayats except for Ganam town panchayat wherein the DMK was voted to power, and the MDMK candidate became the president for Pudur town panchayat. The Kayathar vice president Sabur Saleema is an independent candidate, whereas the Vice president of Sawyerpuram Priya Mary belongs to Congress, vice president of Srivaikuntam town panchayat Kannammal belong to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), vice president of Pudur town panchayat Pachamalai is an independent candidate.

The AIADMK candidates won both the Perungulam town panchayats president and vice presidents posts.

A Scheduled Caste (SC) woman Saradha Pon Isakki got elected unopposed as the president for Alwarthirunagari town panchayat.