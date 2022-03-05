New train between Nagapattinam and Vasco Da Gama

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway is all set to introduce a weekly train between Vasco Da Gama and Nagapattinam. The maiden run will commence from Vasco Da Gama on March 7. The train will leave Vasco Da Gama at 9 am on Mondays and reach Nagapattinam at 11.40 am on Tuesdays.

In the return direction, Nagapattinam - Vasco Da Gama Weekly Express will leave Nagapattinam at 12.20 am on Wednesdays and reach Vasco Da Gama at 3.25 am on Thursdays, starting from March 9. Both the above services will be extended to Velankanni at a later date.