OPS’ brother meets Sasikala in Tiruchendur

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two days after AIADMK workers in Theni passed a resolution seeking reinduction of VK Sasikala and nephew TTV Dhinakaran into AIADMK, party coordinator O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja met the former party general secretary in Tiruchendur on Friday.

Sasikala landed in Thoothukudi airport for a two-day visit to the southern districts. According to sources, she reached Tiruchendur late in the evening and stayed at a private hotel, where O Raja had already checked-in. “After offering worship at Tiruchendur Murugan temple, she met Raja,” they said.

Sasikala and Raja had a discussion for over 25 minutes and Raja left the room. He didn’t respond to queries of press persons. Insiders said Raja is expected to meet Sasikala again in Tenkasi on Saturday. Former deputy chief minister, O Panneerselvam, had reignited the talks on reuniting the AIADMK party, which was divided between Sasikala camp and Edappadi K Palaniswami’s.