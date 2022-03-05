STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPS’ brother meets Sasikala in Tiruchendur

Sasikala and Raja had a discussion for over 25 minutes and Raja left the room. He didn’t respond to queries of press persons.

Published: 05th March 2022 04:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 04:35 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala with O Raja in Thoothukudi on Friday | Express

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Two days after AIADMK workers in Theni passed a resolution seeking reinduction of VK Sasikala and nephew TTV Dhinakaran into AIADMK, party coordinator O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja met the former party general secretary in Tiruchendur on Friday.

Sasikala landed in Thoothukudi airport for a two-day visit to the southern districts.  According to sources, she reached Tiruchendur late in the evening and stayed at a private hotel, where O Raja had already checked-in. “After offering worship at Tiruchendur Murugan temple, she met Raja,” they said. 

Sasikala and Raja had a discussion for over 25 minutes and Raja left the room. He didn’t respond to queries of press persons. Insiders said Raja is expected to meet Sasikala again in Tenkasi on Saturday. Former deputy chief minister, O Panneerselvam, had reignited the talks on reuniting the AIADMK party, which was divided between Sasikala camp and Edappadi K Palaniswami’s. 

