STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Quarantine-free entry for select air travellers 

This comes after the Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced plans to convert all its flights from India to Singapore into VTL services from March 16.

Published: 05th March 2022 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2022 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Scoot Airlines

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure quarantine-free entry, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary Scoot will convert its non-vaccinated travel lane services from Coimbatore and Tiruchy into vaccinated travel lane services (VTL).

This comes after Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced plans to convert all its flights from India to Singapore into VTL services from March 16. Under VTL, eligible travellers will be allowed into Singapore without a quarantine requirement. While existing daily VTL flights will continue to operate from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, SIA’s all other India flights that arrive in Singapore from March 16 will operate as VTL services.

Short-term visitors and Singapore work permit holders, who wish to travel on VTL services, need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) prior to their visa applications. VTP applications must be made between three and 60 days before the intended date of entry. Customers must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight, the release added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
quarantine Scoot Airlines Singapore Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp