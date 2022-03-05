Quarantine-free entry for select air travellers 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure quarantine-free entry, Singapore Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary Scoot will convert its non-vaccinated travel lane services from Coimbatore and Tiruchy into vaccinated travel lane services (VTL).

This comes after Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced plans to convert all its flights from India to Singapore into VTL services from March 16. Under VTL, eligible travellers will be allowed into Singapore without a quarantine requirement. While existing daily VTL flights will continue to operate from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai, SIA’s all other India flights that arrive in Singapore from March 16 will operate as VTL services.

Short-term visitors and Singapore work permit holders, who wish to travel on VTL services, need to apply for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (VTP) prior to their visa applications. VTP applications must be made between three and 60 days before the intended date of entry. Customers must also ensure that they are eligible to travel under the VTL arrangements before their flight, the release added.