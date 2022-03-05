STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sujatha Anandakumar is Vellore’s new mayor

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan hands the sceptre to Vellore mayor Sujatha Anandakumar in Vellore on Friday. | S Dinesh

By Express News Service

VELLORE: DMK candidate Sujatha Anandakumar was elected unopposed as the mayor of Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VCMC) on Friday. She had won from the Ward 31. Sunil Kumar from Ward 8 was elected as the deputy mayor.

Tamil Nadu Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan handed over the sceptre to Vellore mayor Sujatha Anandakumar and deputy mayor Sunil Kumar as they took charge in their new posts, along with the Corporation Commissioner Ashok Kumar and MP Kathir Anand.

Duraimurugan said, Vellore witnessed dust, water stagnation and potholes during the last regime and assured the public that the party will provide clean drinking water, good roads and underground sewer lines.

Reminding the councillors of their duties he said, “You should serve the people, the responsibility lies with you. All members, irrespective of the party should work for the common good. Sujatha was a grassroot level party worker. She walked and shouted for the party, and now she has become the mayor,” he said.

Meanwhile in Gudiyatham, the DMK bagged the municipality chairperson post by getting 24 out of 36 votes in the local body. Soundararajan from the party was elected as the chairperson. AIADMK captured the deputy chairperson post, though the party has only 10 ward members. Vijayan from Congress contested for the post and was tied with Poongodi of AIADMK. She was chosen as the chairperson after a lucky draw. DMK has won 23 wards and the AIADMK has won at 10 places in Gudiyatham.

