Theni-Allinagaram municipality: DMK backtracks, Congress candidate withdraws

By Express News Service

THENI: Though DMK allotted the chairperson post of Theni-Allinagaram municipality to its ally Congress, the candidate of the national party, R Sargunam, did not file her nomination papers as she failed to get the support of the elected ward members of DMK.

Out of the 33 wards in the municipality, DMK won in 19 and AIADMK in seven. Congress could win only in two wards. AMMK, INC and Independent candidates secured two wards each and BJP won in one ward. Sources said AIADMK ward members did not participate in the election for the chairperson.

After R Sargunam, who was an elected councillor from ward 10, withdrew her nomination papers, B Venupriya of DMK filed her papers and was elected chairperson unopposed. AMMK candidate Mithun Chakkaravarthi was elected as chairman with the support of AIADMK in Palani Chettipatti Town Panchayat.

