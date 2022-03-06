STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu minister S Muthusamy launches insurance scheme for one lakh construction workers

Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association (CREDAI) president Padam Dugar was present.

Published: 06th March 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development minister S Muthusamy

Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development minister S Muthusamy (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development minister S Muthusamy unveiled the 'Real Estate Vision-2030' document and launched a welfare and insurance scheme for one lakh construction labourers on Saturday, during the 14th edition of FAIRPRO-2022 at Nandambakkam Trade Center. 

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association (CREDAI) president Padam Dugar was present. The insurance scheme is implemented by CREDAI Chennai Chapter and Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board. 

CREDAI secretary Arumugam said the insurance programme would cover over one lakh workers. The scheme would cover and support the labourer and family in case of expenses ranging from accidents to maternity regardless of the builder they work for.

Meawhile, ‘Real Estate Vision 2030’, the 360-degree vision document of CREDAI was unveiled with a target to increase investment opportunities and woo bigger players into the city. The aim is to help Tamil Nadu be among the top investment destinations in this country.

FAIRPRO-2022 convenor Arun MN, founder and managing director of Casagrand, said, “Every builder showcasing their properties at FAIRPRO-2022 has taken a pledge to offer potential buyers the lowest possible price during the three days of exhibition. Customers may choose from a variety of properties and plots by a number of prominent brands in the industry.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Muthusamy FAIRPRO 2022 CREDAI CREDAI Chennai
India Matters
People, mostly women and children, try to get onto a train bound for Lviv, at the Kyiv railway station, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
Russia ready to evacuate Indian students, others from Ukraine: Envoy to UNSC
Students collect ice to melt for drinking water
With water running out, trapped Indian students in Sumy melt snow
Image for representational purpose for cyber crimes. ( File Photo)
'Cyberattack' knocks thousands offline in Europe
Kerala NRI man helps nurses from state settle in Australia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp