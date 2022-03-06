Tamil Nadu minister S Muthusamy launches insurance scheme for one lakh construction workers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development minister S Muthusamy unveiled the 'Real Estate Vision-2030' document and launched a welfare and insurance scheme for one lakh construction labourers on Saturday, during the 14th edition of FAIRPRO-2022 at Nandambakkam Trade Center.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Association (CREDAI) president Padam Dugar was present. The insurance scheme is implemented by CREDAI Chennai Chapter and Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board.

CREDAI secretary Arumugam said the insurance programme would cover over one lakh workers. The scheme would cover and support the labourer and family in case of expenses ranging from accidents to maternity regardless of the builder they work for.

Meawhile, ‘Real Estate Vision 2030’, the 360-degree vision document of CREDAI was unveiled with a target to increase investment opportunities and woo bigger players into the city. The aim is to help Tamil Nadu be among the top investment destinations in this country.

FAIRPRO-2022 convenor Arun MN, founder and managing director of Casagrand, said, “Every builder showcasing their properties at FAIRPRO-2022 has taken a pledge to offer potential buyers the lowest possible price during the three days of exhibition. Customers may choose from a variety of properties and plots by a number of prominent brands in the industry.”

