Child's education should never be hindered: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hailing Sishya School for its vision and achievements, Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "The school has a unique approach and was started in 1972 due to the efforts of KI Thomas, the founder, along with Grace Cherian and Thangam Thomas. His vision was that childhood should not be stolen from our kids. It is important everyone understands this today. The school has produced many achievers," said Stalin.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the school on Saturday, Stalin expressed happiness on meeting his grandchildren, who are students of the school. "Due to my busy schedule, I am not able to meet them frequently. Not only them, all students in the state are my children. That is why the government is implementing several schemes to ensure quality education," he added.

Talking about 'Naan Mudhalvan scheme', the CM said it is very close to his heart. "There should be no hindrance to education. That is the Dravidian thought. Sishya School's motto is 'Aspire and Excel' which is similar to the thought," he said.

School correspondent Salim Thomas said it was one of the three schools in Chennai that was offering ICSE syllabus in the 1980s. "There is no rote learning here and teachers pay personal attention to all students," he said.