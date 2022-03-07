STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Couple resigns from party, panchayat posts, claims DMK did not give a chance to compete chairperson post

V Saraswathi, the councillor of Ward 13 in Tharangambadi town panchayat, resigned from her post, and her husband S Vadivelu resigned as DMK's Tharangambadi town secretary.

Published: 07th March 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: A husband-wife duo resigned from their positions in the DMK and the town panchayat after not reportedly being given a chance to contest the poll for the civic body's chairperson post.

V Saraswathi, the councillor of Ward 13 in Tharangambadi town panchayat, resigned from her post, and her husband S Vadivelu resigned as DMK's Tharangambadi town secretary.

Vadivelu said, "I have been part of the DMK for the past 40 years and was its Tharangambadi town secretary for ten years. I have worked earnestly and led several protests for the party as well. My wife was also part of the party for years. She was chairperson from 2001 to 2006 as well as a member of the town panchayat for years. She should have got the chance to contest again. However, district secretary-cum-Poompuhar MLA M Nivetha Murugan has misused his given position. She did not get even the position of vice-chairperson. I am resigning from my post as Tharangambadi town secretary as my wife and I were meted out with unfair treatment."

The indirect elections took place on Saturday. The town panchayat has 18 wards. The DMK and its allies had won in 16 wards. The post of chairperson was reserved for women. Ward 14 councillor V Suguna Sundari from the DMK filed her nomination for the post of chairperson. Ward 5 councillor R Ananthi from the AIADMK also filed her nomination for the post but that was declared void. Sundhari won the election unopposed and became the chairperson.

After the chairperson election, S Vadivelu tried to get a chance to contest for the post of vice-chairperson and allegedly approached Environment Minister Siva V Meyyanathan, who, in turn, directed him to Nivetha Murugan. Vadivelu could not get that chance as well. Ward 12 councillor P Rajenthiran from the DMK filed his nomination for the post of vice-chairperson. He was elected unopposed.

The ward councillor followed her husband and submitted her resignation letter to the executive officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tharangambadi town panchayat DMK chairperson post
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp