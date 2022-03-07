Create more parking lots, activists urge new Coimbatore Mayor

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The new mayor of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar has an uphill task of finding a solution for the parking woes in the city. Irregular parking of vehicles on the roads, lack of parking spaces has thrown drivers of Coimbatore roads a nightmarish experience. Activists and motorists have called upon the CCMC to come up with smart parking solutions.

Vivin Saravan, a social activist, said carriageways are shrinking as vehicles are parked on roads. “While on the one side, the city is choked by traffic congestion, on the other side, haphazard parking has shrunk the roads. Arterial roads such as DB Road in RS Puram, Cross-Cut Road and the 100 feet road in Gandhipuram are in dire need of smart parking solutions,” he said.

Krishnamurthy, a trader in Poo Market, told TNIE “Officials have banned two-wheeler and four-wheeler parking on Oppanakara Street and allotted space near the Raja Street PHC for parking. If they can do it in Oppanakara street, then why cannot they do it on Poo market road as well?”

He suggested that CCMC must demolish the old Poo market building and build a multi-level parking facility there.

A CCMC official said, “The newly built multi-level car parking building on the DB Road in RS Puram will be opened in the next few months. Once it is open for public, traffic congestion on DB Road due to irregular parking will ease out.”