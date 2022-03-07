First DVMC meeting conducted in Kallakurichi

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The district vigilance and monitoring committee (DVMC) in Kallakurichi conducted the first quarter yearly meeting on Sunday. This was also the first meeting to be held after the district was bifurcated. Collector PN Sridhar headed the meeting and insisted SC/ ST welfare officers take up innovative activities to spread awareness against caste discrimination in the rural areas.

Collector Sridhar told TNIE,"The committee gathered to freshly discuss the Mistake of Facts cases in all the taluks here in Kallakurichi. Further detailed discussions on specific cases will be held in the upcoming meetings."

Official sources said, the Collector insisted all SC/ST welfare officers and members of the committee must reach out to villages and get involved in active participation of the people in social awareness activities. Joint director of agriculture officer, Principal of government arts college, five members of the SC/ST community and three from other communities in Kallakurichi were a part of the DVMC committee.