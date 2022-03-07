STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC orders Director of Public Health to conduct frequent inspections at PHCs

The court also said the allegations in the public domain against the public servants cannot be brushed off.

Published: 07th March 2022 09:56 AM

Madurai Bench of Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine to conduct frequent inspections at the Primary Health Centres (PHC) and ensure all doctors and staff were performing their duties responsibly.

Dismissing a plea filed by a government doctor A Femila against her transfer, Justice SM Subramaniam said she could only submit representation in the court after she assumes the transferred office. Saying there were allegations that doctors and staff were not performing their duties, the court ordered the Director of Public Health to take appropriate action for their negligence, lapses or dereliction. They added that the district level officials should monitor the everyday functioning of PHC and submit a report to their heads.

The court also said the allegations in the public domain against the public servants cannot be brushed off. Citing bribes, the judge observed that had the higher officials conducted inspections and taken action regularly, the court would not have to play any role in such administrative decisions. The court also highlighted that the employees agreed upon the transfers during the appointment.

Femila filed a petition against her transfer order from PHC in Muttom of Kanniyakumari to PHC in Nainarkoil in Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram.

