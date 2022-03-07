STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Help students returning from Ukraine continue their medical courses in India, TN CM urges PM

He said the Tamil Nadu government would offer unstinting support to all the efforts taken by the Indian government in this regard

Published: 07th March 2022 03:24 PM

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a way out to enable the students who have returned from Ukraine to continue their studies in medical colleges in India. He said the Tamil Nadu government would offer unstinting support to all the efforts taken by the Indian government in this regard.

"Given the unprecedented situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to return to their colleges there to continue their studies. The uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities and till the restoration of normalcy in their universities," the Chief Minister pointed out in his letter to the Prime Minister.

Bringing to the notice of the Prime Minister the uncertain future faced by thousands of students over continuing their studies, the Chief Minister said so far, over 1,200 students have returned to Tamil Nadu and the remaining are expected to return in the coming days. "The current situation has already resulted in the disruption of their studies and also threatens their future careers," Stalin pointed out.

The Chief Minister requested the urgent intervention of the Prime Minister in taking up this issue with the National Medical Commission and the relevant ministries.  "They may be directed to immediately find a way out to enable the affected students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India from the stage at which their studies in Ukraine have been disrupted," he added.

