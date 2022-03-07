Husband, family booked for causing abortion to disabled woman in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A man and his relatives were booked for spiking his wife's drink with an abortion pill on suspicion about her fidelity. According to the police, the victim, Lakshmi Sree (25) is a disabled person residing in Bheema Nagar in Tiruchy.

She got married to Hari Krishnan of Valavanthankottai four years ago and the couple lived in Lakshmi's house for eight months. Later, they shifted to Hari Krishnan's house in Valavanthankottai.

Lakshmi became pregnant to which Hari Krishnan, his siblings Basker and Jayalakshmi, and sister-in-law Rajeswari expressed suspicion and reportedly harassed and abused her on multiple occasions. Jayalakshmi then allegedly mixed an abortifacient drug with fruit juice and gave it to Lakshmi.

Hours after consuming it, Lakshmi suffered severe stomach pain. Later, on finding about her abortion, Lakshmi suspected the involvement of her husband and in-laws and lodged a complaint with the Thiruverambur All Women Police Station.

The police booked Hari Krishnan, Basker, Jayalakshmi, and Rajeswari under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrests have been made so far.