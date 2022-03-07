STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry records no fresh cases for the first time since Covid-19 outbreak 

In the past 24 hours, 157 samples were tested but not a single person tested positive for Covid-19 in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam.

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: For the first time in two years since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the union territory of Puducherry reported no fresh cases on Monday.
 
In the past 24 hours, 157 samples were tested but not a single person tested positive for Covid-19 in all the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam, Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services Dr G Sriramulu said in a release.

The active cases in Puducherry stood at 28 with three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 25 patients recovering in home quarantine. Eleven patients were discharged after treatment. No deaths have been reported.

The overall recoveries in Puducherry stood at 1,63,755, while 1,962 persons died of the virus, Sriramulu said. The test positivity rate was also zero while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent, respectively.

The health department has tested 22,20,570 samples so far and has found 18,65,362 out of them to be negative.

So far 15,96,951  people have been vaccinated with  9,32,278 having received the first doses, 6,52,024 second doses and 12,649 booster doses.

With the advice and cooperation of the Lt Governor, chief minister,  Ministers and Members of the Legislature, volunteers from all other departments, Physicians, Nurses, ANMs, health inspectors and assistants and Asha staff and the cooperation of the people of Puducherry, this have been achieved, Secretary Udhay Kumar and Director said in a statement.

To continue this trend, people should not lower their guard instead continue to adhere to the necessary safety protocols of wearing masks,  hand hygiene, social distancing, vaccinating, and avoiding unnecessary trips, the release said.

