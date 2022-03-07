STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia-Ukraine war: 1980 Tamil Nadu students yet to reach India, says DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

Tiruchi Siva said that the inflow of students have increased and we are expecting the majority of students to reach back by Monday.

Published: 07th March 2022 01:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special committee constituted to facilitate the evacuation of Tamil Nadu students stuck in Ukraine said that 1980 students are still in countries neighboring war-torn country and the majority are expected to be home by Monday.

"We have 1980 students still to be evaluated.1020 have reached and 870 have reached hometown through charter flights arranged by state government," said DMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva.

Siva, who is also a member of the committee, said that the inflow of students have increased and we are expecting the majority of students to reach back by Monday.

Talking about his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said that the minister assured them all steps are being taken and now the situation is improving and within two days more students will reach back.

"We are monitoring till the last student comes back and the situation in Sumy is bad rest it is under control," he added.

