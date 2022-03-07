Traffic snarls at VVD signal in Thoothukudi holds up Ambulances, puts lives at risk

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The traffic snarls at the VVD signal on Tamizh Salai has put ambulance vehicles at crossroads to reach Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH) nearby. It is pertinent to note that Thoothukudi district has been selected as the "Best District" for the year 2020 on reducing road accidents and life loss on roads, and proliferating road safety awareness campaigns. However, traffic woes are yet to be addressed.

The Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital is located behind the Rajaji park near the VVD signal on Tamizhil salai road (formerly Palayamkottai road). The road is a major vehicle crossing section in the coastal city.

The Thamizh Salai and Anna Nagar-Bryant Nagar roads that intersect at the VVD signal roundabout see a beeline of vehicles throughout the daytime. Moreover, the entrance and exit pathways of TKMCH join at the signal, making it more difficult for the patients heading to TKMCH. Similarly, it is a tough task for the ambulances to surpass the jammed vehicles.

Wishing anonymity, an ambulance driver told TNIE that it would be tiresome to wade through the vehicles at the traffic signal. The public motorists too do not bother about the arrival of a honking ambulance vehicle, he said out of his experience.

It is a serious matter of concern when they take a patient with severe injuries or gasping for life. "Even as the patients battle for life, they cannot be taken to the hospital because of the traffic," he said.

A private ambulance driver said that the traffic police at the VVD signal must announce on the microphone to give way for the ambulance. "They bring patients of road mishaps from far off places, but get stuck at the VVD signal," he said. Unless the traffic regulations concentrate on diverting big vehicles heading to the town, through other alternative paths, it can not be addressed, say residents of Mani Nagar.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had assured to construct a flyover at the VVD signal junction in 2011, but the project has not yet been proposed.

Edwin Samuel told TNIE that since the construction of the bridge at the VVD corner remains a mirage, interim traffic management should be worked out to reduce the traffic. "The heavy vehicles heading to the old bus stand from Tirunelveli and northbound vehicles should be diverted left at the corporation cemetery (Mayyadi stop) located a 200 metre before the VVD signal, towards TMB colony road so that they reach their destination through Anna Nagar," he suggested. The TMB colony should be strengthened and brought back to motorable condition, on the other hand, he insisted. "Otherwise, a new pathway to TKMCH should be made through the Rajaji park far from the VVD signal to ensure-hassle free passage to the hospital," says Alif Nawas, a resident of Mani Nagar.

Thoothukudi Mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy told TNIE that the issue will be addressed soon. Initially, steps are being taken to reduce road traffic and vehicular congestion by diverting the two-wheelers and cars bound to the fourth gate near the Third mile, he said.