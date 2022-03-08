'Karaikal district needs more policewoman'

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Even as the district administration stresses the importance of women on International Women’s Day, it is of note that the women strength in the police department is poor. Out of 300 police personnel in the district, women’s count is just 22. It constitutes about seven per cent of the total strength. The shortage of police personnel has been a burden to the existing staff for years."Since we are short of staff, we are often made to work additional work hours, stretching as long as a whole day. We rarely spend time with our families because of the additional workload. Especially, when someone goes out on maternity leave, it adds to the working hours of others," said a police official, wishing anonymity.

There is around 300 police personnel in the district, among them, there are only 22 policewomen, including 19 constables, three head constables, and three assistant sub-inspectors. In Karaikal's All Women's Police Station, there are two assistant sub-inspectors, one head constable and two head constables. The remaining 16 policewomen are working in six of the 'Law and Order' police stations in the district. Apart from this, there are 20 female home guards, two serve in AWPS.

A policewoman, wishing anonymity, "We were passionate and excited when we joined the force. But, years went by, the workload has overwhelmed us. We sleep more at the station than at home."

The shortage has often led to depending on the services of police personnel from Puducherry and other neighbouring districts during major public events, festivals, elections, and mass protests.

The policewomen claimed they do not get promoted beyond the rank of a sub-inspector, even for those who serve for decades and it disheartens them. However, they said that they are content with the pay, increments, maternity leaves, and other benefits they receive from the government.

SSP Narra Chaitanya told TNIE, "A recruitment drive is underway in Puducherry to fill vacancies in the police department. There would soon be more recruits for Karaikal as well."

Puducherry Transport Minister S Chandra Priyanga said she has taken the issue to the notice of the government.