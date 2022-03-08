STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Price hike takes spirit out of tipplers

With the State government increasing excise duty, prices of liquor brands have been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 60.

Published: 08th March 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

People buying liquor at a TASMAC outlet in Egmore on Monday | R Satish Babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State government increasing excise duty, prices of liquor brands have been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 60. While 180 ml of ordinary brandy, rum and whisky has witnessed a hike of Rs 10, prices of 375 ml of premium and medium-variety liquor have gone up by Rs 20-30. The revised rates came into effect from Monday.

L Subramanian, Managing Director of State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) told TNIE, “The average per day collection from liquor sales stands at Rs 110 to 120 crore. As of now, we will not be in a position to assess the additional income we would get due to the hike. The TASMAC administration will study the trend of liquor sales for the next 10 days. Sales may also drop when price goes up.” 

The price hike is applicable only for Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer brands. There is no change in prices of local wine, scotch whisky, wine and tequila imported from other States and imported foreign spirits, wine and beer. The price of draught beer too will remain unchanged. 

TASMAC appeals against HC order
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has filed an appeal before the Madras High Court challenging a recent order of a single judge directing closure of all bars attached to retail liquor outlets. The order was passed by Justice C Saravanan while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Tamil Nadu TASMAC Bar Owners Association who wanted extension of the tender period following loss incurred due to Covid pandemic. The judge had stated that Sub-clause (1-A) and Section 17 C (1-B) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 “merely allows TASMAC to do wholesale and retail business of liquor” and TASMAC has no authority to encourage consumption of alcohol and intoxicating liquor in public place or so-called Bar. 

Give up appeal, shut down bars: PMK
Chennai: The PMK has urged the State government not to appeal against the verdict of the Madras High Court, which ordered the government to shut bars in TASMAC liquor outlets. In a series of tweets, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss said: “The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal petition against the Madras High Court verdict ordering the State government to shut bars at TASMAC liquor outlets within six months. The government’s decision (to appeal against the verdict) is against the welfare of the people.” He added that the bars should be closed immediately and the government should withdraw its appeal petition, and explore alternative ways to generate revenue, eventually implementing total prohibition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TASMAC price hike alcohol excise duty
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp