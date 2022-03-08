Price hike takes spirit out of tipplers

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the State government increasing excise duty, prices of liquor brands have been hiked by Rs 10 to Rs 60. While 180 ml of ordinary brandy, rum and whisky has witnessed a hike of Rs 10, prices of 375 ml of premium and medium-variety liquor have gone up by Rs 20-30. The revised rates came into effect from Monday.

L Subramanian, Managing Director of State-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (TASMAC) told TNIE, “The average per day collection from liquor sales stands at Rs 110 to 120 crore. As of now, we will not be in a position to assess the additional income we would get due to the hike. The TASMAC administration will study the trend of liquor sales for the next 10 days. Sales may also drop when price goes up.”

The price hike is applicable only for Indian-Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and beer brands. There is no change in prices of local wine, scotch whisky, wine and tequila imported from other States and imported foreign spirits, wine and beer. The price of draught beer too will remain unchanged.

TASMAC appeals against HC order

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) has filed an appeal before the Madras High Court challenging a recent order of a single judge directing closure of all bars attached to retail liquor outlets. The order was passed by Justice C Saravanan while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by Tamil Nadu TASMAC Bar Owners Association who wanted extension of the tender period following loss incurred due to Covid pandemic. The judge had stated that Sub-clause (1-A) and Section 17 C (1-B) of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937 “merely allows TASMAC to do wholesale and retail business of liquor” and TASMAC has no authority to encourage consumption of alcohol and intoxicating liquor in public place or so-called Bar.

Give up appeal, shut down bars: PMK

Chennai: The PMK has urged the State government not to appeal against the verdict of the Madras High Court, which ordered the government to shut bars in TASMAC liquor outlets. In a series of tweets, PMK founder Dr Ramadoss said: “The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal petition against the Madras High Court verdict ordering the State government to shut bars at TASMAC liquor outlets within six months. The government’s decision (to appeal against the verdict) is against the welfare of the people.” He added that the bars should be closed immediately and the government should withdraw its appeal petition, and explore alternative ways to generate revenue, eventually implementing total prohibition.