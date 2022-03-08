STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release falsely accused ST men in Villupuram, says Irular Association

PV Ramesh, association secretary, further alleged the police nabbed the ST men under false accusations. Ramesh demanded the State government take cognisance of police atrocity against ST communities.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: The Irular Protection of Rights Organisation in Tindivanam on Sunday demanded the district administration revoke the arrest of three scheduled tribe (ST) men from Sithalingamadam in Villupuram. The organisation further announced a protest against police will be held in the coming week.

According to an official statement from the organisation, "Three men--E Ramachandran (40), E Pandiyan (29), A Kumar (35)--who were working in brick kilns at Cuddalore were allegedly arrested on February 26, without providing details to their families. The kin approached the organisation on March 2, after which a formal complaint was filed to the Superintendent of Police, Villupuram."

However, police said the men were arrested in connection with a theft that happened during the wee hours of March 2. Four more men were also booked in the same case and search is on for them, they added.

Activist Kalyani told TNIE, "The four other men booked for the theft were actually present at a brick kiln the same night. There is evidence to prove it. How is it possible for them to be involved in an incident at the same time?"

A senior police official said the case was booked after confirmation of evidence and this could only be challenged further at court.

