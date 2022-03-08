Tax defaulters face Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation’s anger, pay Rs 195 crore dues

Aravind Raj By

COIMBATORE: Of the Rs 327.91 crore tax due in the current fiscal, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has collected rs 195.18 crore till March 7.

With the gap between tax due and collection widening considerably in the last two months, the CCMC cracked the whip on tax defaulters and started disconnecting water connections to residential units and commercial places.

Further, as part of efforts to ramp up the collection by March 31, the corporation will keep collection centres open on Saturdays and Sundays. Residents can pay taxes online, too.

On Sunday alone, Rs 37 lakh was collected.

CCMC Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara told TNIE that tax revenue dropped in January and February due to Covid and urban local body elections.

“We have begun cutting water connections of households that are yet to pay the taxes as many failed to pay despite several warnings. Overall, most of the zones have collected almost 70 per cent of the current financial year’s dues, while the south zone has only managed to collect below 60 per cent,” he said. He added that 70 to 90 per cent of the dues will be collected by the end of this month.