TN farmer ends life after firm seizes tractor

A farmer died by suicide near Gingee on Saturday night after finance company officials seized his tractor to cover his pending loan.

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A farmer died by suicide near Gingee on Saturday night after finance company officials seized his tractor to cover his pending loan. The farmer’s kins protested against the firm. A case was registered against the finance company on Sunday.

According to a local source from Gingee, L Chinnadurai (22) of Devanur village near Melmalayanur had taken a loan from a private finance company and was not able to pay off the loan amount. On Saturday, officials from the firm visited farm and eized the tractor. 

 On Saturday night, Chinnadurai’s relatives and villagers from Devanur blocked the Gingee -Sethpet Road, demanding the arrest of the staff. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

