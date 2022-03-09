Four-laning of Namakkal-Musiri Road to commence in April

M Sabari By

Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: The works to convert Namakkal-Musiri road (NH 381 B) into a four-lane highway at a cost of Rs 288.69 crore is likely to start from April. In May 2021, the Union Government announced that the road would be upgraded as a National Highway. Sources in Salem division of Highway department said the decision to upgrade the road from a 2-lane highway was taken in January this year, following request from several quarters. Heavy vehicles heading towards central and delta districts from Karnataka, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem pass through this road as a result of the stretch is congested.

R Rajesh, a lorry driver in Salem, said, "We deliver parcels to Tiruchy from Salem every day. Our lorry reaches Namakkal from Salem (53 km) in one hour via Salem-Madurai Highway. But from Namakkal to Tiruchy (89 km) we need to travel for over three hours via this stretch. At night, it takes nearly four hours as many roads in the route are narrow and hundreds of bullock carts loading sand use this road at that time. If this road (Namakkal-Musiri) is converted into a four-way lane, we could save 30 to 45 minutes."

Salem divisional Highway department officials told TNIE, "The Union Government announced that a 39.20 km stretch in the Namakkal to Musiri road would be made a four-way lane. As many as 19,739 cars use the road per day. Since the traffic density is high, accidents are frequent. The tender would be called for on Friday (March 11)."

"The works are divided into two stages. The first stage is from Chinnaveppanatham to M Mettupatti (12.55 km) for Rs 104.54 crore and would be carried out by Salem Divisional Highway officials from April. The second is from M Mettupatti to Musiri (26.65 km) for Rs 184.15 crore and would be carried out by Tiruchy Divisional Highway officials. A tollgate will be set up in the 39.20-km road," officials added.

"From Musiri to Tiruchy, vehicles should use existing two-way lane roads. There are more farmlands and water channels passing through this route. So converting that into a four-way lane will need more time and money," officials said.