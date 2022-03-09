STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lankan court orders release of 11 Rameswaram fishermen

A Sri Lankan court, on Tuesday, ordered release of 11 fishermen from Rameswaram who were arrested last month.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Rameswaram fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy | Express

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court, on Tuesday, ordered release of 11 fishermen from Rameswaram who were arrested last month. Following the orders of Jaffna Magistrate Court, officials of the Indian Consulate met the fishermen and told them that steps are being taken to repatriate them at the earliest. Sources said the fishermen will be sent to Rameswaram in a few days.

The fishermen, identified as Senthurpandi(47), Ramesh(37), Mathiyalagan(55), Shankar(40), Thangadurai(61), Manikandan(26), Jeyakrishnan(55), Lingadurai(48), Raja Pandithurai(33), Anthonysiluvai(37) and Disan(30), were nabbed on February 7 while fishing near Katchatheevu in three boats. Their boats were also seized by the Lankan Navy. Following the arrest, Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take steps to ensure the release of the fishermen.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fishermen Rameswaram Tamil Nadu fishermen Sri Lanka
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp