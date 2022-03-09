Lankan court orders release of 11 Rameswaram fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court, on Tuesday, ordered release of 11 fishermen from Rameswaram who were arrested last month. Following the orders of Jaffna Magistrate Court, officials of the Indian Consulate met the fishermen and told them that steps are being taken to repatriate them at the earliest. Sources said the fishermen will be sent to Rameswaram in a few days.

The fishermen, identified as Senthurpandi(47), Ramesh(37), Mathiyalagan(55), Shankar(40), Thangadurai(61), Manikandan(26), Jeyakrishnan(55), Lingadurai(48), Raja Pandithurai(33), Anthonysiluvai(37) and Disan(30), were nabbed on February 7 while fishing near Katchatheevu in three boats. Their boats were also seized by the Lankan Navy. Following the arrest, Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take steps to ensure the release of the fishermen.