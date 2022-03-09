Sri Lankan Court orders to release 11 Rameswaram fishermen

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: A Sri Lankan court, on Tuesday, ordered the release of 11 fishermen from Rameswaram arrested by the Lankan Navy last month.

Following the order by the Jaffna Magistrate Court, the officials of the Indian Consulate there met the fishermen and told them that steps are being taken to repatriate them at the earliest. Sources said the fishermen will be sent to Rameswaram in a few days.

The fishermen, identified as Senthurpandi(47), Ramesh(37), Mathiyalagan(55), Shankar(40), Thangadurai(61), Manikandan(26), Jeyakrishnan(55), Lingadurai(48), Raja Pandithurai(33), Anthonysiluvai(37) and Disan(30), were arrested on February 7 while fishing near Katchatheevu in three mechanised boats. Their boats were also seized by the Lankan Navy. Following the arrest, Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to take steps to ensure the release of the fishermen.