Suspecting fidelity, Thoothukudi man murders wife

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man hacked his wife to death suspecting her fidelity here at Balathandayuthanagar on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Mariselvi (19), wife of Ponraj (27), a car driver from Anna Nagar.

Sources said the couple got married last November and that Ponraj was suspicious about his wife. “A week ago, he left Mariselvi at her mother’s place,” they said. Police said Ponraj along with two of his friends came to Balathandayuthanagar on Monday night, and Ponraj hacked her with a machete,” they said.

Mariammal, who rushed to protect her daughter, was also hacked. She sustained multiple cut injuries and is undergoing treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH). Mariselvi’s body was taken to the medical college hospital for postmortem examination.