STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Suspecting fidelity, Thoothukudi man murders wife

Sources said the couple got married last November and that Ponraj was suspicious about his wife.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A man hacked his wife to death suspecting her fidelity here at Balathandayuthanagar on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Mariselvi (19), wife of Ponraj (27), a car driver from Anna Nagar.

Sources said the couple got married last November and that Ponraj was suspicious about his wife. “A week ago, he left Mariselvi at her mother’s place,” they said. Police said Ponraj along with two of his friends came to Balathandayuthanagar on Monday night, and Ponraj hacked her with a machete,” they said. 

Mariammal, who rushed to protect her daughter, was also hacked. She sustained multiple cut injuries and is undergoing treatment at Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital (TKMCH). Mariselvi’s body was taken to the medical college hospital for postmortem examination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thoothukudi murder
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp