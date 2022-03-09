ThinkEdu 2022 | Caste, religious attire, gender, money shouldn't impact education: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: "Education should not be denied to anyone. No factors like caste, place, background, money, religious attire, gender should act as a hindrance to a student's education. It is to establish such a society that we are fighting for," said Chief Minister MK Stalin in a video message at the 10th edition of The New Indian Express' Think Edu Conclave.

Stalin has been strongly opposing the need for any merit examination as, he believes, it acts as a barrier in accessing education. In his message, he also highlighted the measures taken by the DMK government and Kalaignar for the promotion of education and stated that Tamil Nadu was the state that "took the initiative of educating all in a broad manner".

Coming down heavily on the BJP government and NEET, Stalin said, "Now they have come up with another stumbling block in the name of NEET. It is the reason that we oppose NEET. The stumbling block will be removed."

The education sector has been destroyed very badly in the last eight years of BJP's misrule, he rued. He added that by using brute majority, superstitions and irrational and unscientific claims have been imposed in the syllabi. He further said that, like NEET, to disfigure the system that the country built carefully over a century, the government has dressed up old-fashioned thoughts with a new name -- the National Education Policy.

He reiterated the demand of bringing education into the state list. "The fact that education is a concurrent list is not for the parties that form the union government to promote its regressive principles. Education is the asset of this nation and the right of every citizen. The party that is in power wanting it to destroy it is like depriving people of oxygen. No good human would allow it. That is why we have been continuously demanding to move education back into the state list," said the CM.

He added, "Communal forces are poisoning the young minds with divisive thoughts and hatred. Is this the contribution a government is supposed to offer for education? This is the question that intellectuals, those with a conscience, neutral commentators and educationists ought to ask without fear."

The Chief Minister said that in conferences like this one, how to get rid of such dangers to education should be the topic of discussion. He further highlighted that despite the hardships, the DMK Government has been implementing many progressive schemes.

"To bridge the learning loss during the lockdown, TN has introduced the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme. World-renowned Indian welfare economist, Jean Drèze, has recommended that the same be implemented in Jharkhand," said Stalin.

According to the CM, all the 24345 classrooms in TN government elementary schools are being converted into smart classrooms. High-tech labs, modern science and language labs are being set up in 6,992 middle, high and higher secondary schools. He also said that the state government is planning to offer refresher courses and soft skills training to teachers under the guidance of top educationists.

"And the state education policy which is being drafted is the cherry on the cake," he stated.

However, Stalin added, "TN excelling in education alone is not enough for us. We should excel in higher education, research and inventions too. Let us march ahead to reach a day when the world will embrace our students as the greatest in knowledge and skills."

