STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN girl loses vision days after Covid vaccine, parents seek govt aid for treatment

Expert says vax may have triggered symptoms of pre-existing disorder; case being studied

Published: 09th March 2022 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

COVID-19 Vaccine

COVID-19 Vaccine (Photo | PTI)

By Vaitheeswaran B
Express News Service

RANIPET: On January 4, 2022, Karthikadevi*, a 17-year-old girl studying in Government Girls Higher Secondary school at Sholingur in Ranipet, was administered the vaccine against Covid-19 at her school. The next day, her parents said, she fell ill and had to be hospitalised. Subsequently, she lost her eyesight.
Deputy Director of Health Services of Ranipet, Dr V Manimaran, said he has reported the case to the panel probing Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI). Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said there are district, state and national-level AEFI committees with access to relevant data. They would investigate the matter, he said, declining to comment further. 

Meanwhile, Karthikadevi’s mother, Tamil Selvi, has been running from one hospital to another — from Sholinghur to Ranipet, Vellore to Chennai — for the child’s treatment. Although Ranipet district officials, in the presence of this reporter, had assured her treatment would be covered under the CM’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, the family said they have yet to receive any help. The girl was finally diagnosed at one hospital with connective tissue disorder. Every doctor they have seen has told them she would not regain her vision through treatment, Tamil Selvi said. 

“They’re (district management and health department) asking us to go here and there for treatment. I complained to the Collector and they promised treatment under the CMCHIS. But now they are not even answering my calls,” she said. Both Tamil Selvi and her husband are daily wage labourers.

Noted virologist, Dr T Jacob John said the vaccine may not have led to the condition but could have triggered symptoms of a pre-existing disorder. “Such a disorder cannot develop in one day and investigations must look for evidence of pre-existing pathology. A clear understanding of the sequence is necessary to prevent such events in other susceptible persons,” he said.

Another girl from the same school was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome (a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves) 20 days after she was inoculated. NP Ramu, a relative of the girl, said the family has so far spent around `6 lakh for her treatment and have received no help from the government. Dr Manimaran was uncertain as to whether this case was reported to the AEFI panel. 

Dr Jacob John said the syndrome is known to occur as a very rare reaction to many vaccines, and it is treatable. However, he called for better monitoring and management of such cases. “It’s distressing to see the lack of accountability in monitoring and managing AEFI. The government should take responsibility to treat these girls since vaccination is a government drive. Also, the vaccine regulatory agency should be informed of these cases,” he added.
*name changed

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp