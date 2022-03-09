TN's first 'Palam' project launched in Karur aims to provide jobs for youth

By Express News Service

KARUR: Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V Senthil Balaji along with Collector T Prabhushankar inaugurated 'Palam' project in Karur on Tuesday.

Initiated by the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it aims at bridging the gap between unemployed youth and companies looking to hire people.

Senthil Balaji said, "Karur is the first district in the State where the project has been inaugurated. Chief Minister MK Stalin has been presenting various career-oriented programmes to create job opportunities for all youths in the State. Executives of the CII in Karur will list the tasks to be undertaken for the development of the district and bring them to the attention of the Chief Minister and the Minister of Industry. Steps will be taken to implement more special projects in the district in the future."

The 'Palam' application forms would be kept at the Corporation office, Collectorate and other government offices. Job seekers may fill in details like education, field of work, and whether training is required.

The CII in Karur district has said that it is ready to create 4,000 jobs in the first phase, the minister said.

Senthil Balaji distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore to 1,117 beneficiaries through various schemes on the occasion.

MLAs K Sivagamasundari (Krishnarayapuram), R Ilango (Aravakurichi) and R Manickam (Kulithalai), KCMC Mayor Kavitha, Deputy Mayor Saravanan, Commissioner Ravichandran, DRO Liyagath, RDO Balasubramanian and government officials were present.