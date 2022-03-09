STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN's first 'Palam' project launched in Karur aims to provide jobs for youth

Initiated by the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it aims at bridging the gap between unemployed youth and companies looking to hire people.

Published: 09th March 2022 11:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Senthil Balaji and Karur Collector Prabhushankar at the launch of the project on Tuesday|Express

By Express News Service

KARUR:  Minister for Electricity, Prohibition, and Excise V Senthil Balaji along with Collector T Prabhushankar inaugurated 'Palam' project in Karur on Tuesday.

Initiated by the Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), it aims at bridging the gap between unemployed youth and companies looking to hire people.

Senthil Balaji said, "Karur is the first district in the State where the project has been inaugurated. Chief Minister MK Stalin has been presenting various career-oriented programmes to create job opportunities for all youths in the State. Executives of the CII in Karur will list the tasks to be undertaken for the development of the district and bring them to the attention of the Chief Minister and the Minister of Industry. Steps will be taken to implement more special projects in the district in the future."

The 'Palam' application forms would be kept at the Corporation office, Collectorate and other government offices. Job seekers may fill in details like education, field of work, and whether training is required.

The CII in Karur district has said that it is ready to create 4,000 jobs in the first phase, the minister said.

Senthil Balaji distributed welfare assistance to the tune of Rs 1.35 crore to 1,117 beneficiaries through various schemes on the occasion.

MLAs K Sivagamasundari (Krishnarayapuram), R Ilango (Aravakurichi) and R Manickam (Kulithalai), KCMC Mayor Kavitha, Deputy Mayor Saravanan, Commissioner Ravichandran, DRO Liyagath, RDO Balasubramanian and government officials were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Senthil Balaji 'Palam' project
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp