STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Women’s Day: Puducherry Lt Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan flags ‘budget snub’

She was speaking at the International Women’s Day function, organised by the Department of Women and Children, in the Union Territory.

Published: 09th March 2022 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

L-G Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes an award to woman employee in Puducherry | Express

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Commencing the Budget session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly without the customary Governor’s address is a suppression of women’s rights, said Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday. Soundararajan is the Governor of Telangana and Lt Governor of Puducherry.

She was speaking at the International Women’s Day function, organised by the Department of Women and Children, in the Union Territory. Soundararajan said that despite Women’s Day being an occasion to pursue equal rights, in Telangana, a woman Governor was not invited to address the Budget session. The reason cited for this is that it was not the first session at the Assembly but a continuation as it was only adjourned and not prorogued, the L-G added.  

She said, “The Budget could be presented without the Governor’s address, but it would not be valid without the Governor’s signature as per the Constitution.” In this situation, there was apprehension whether to sign the Budget or not, Soundararajan said. But, she signed the Budget the same evening and explained her priority was people’s welfare.

 As the rights of property were provided to women, they must take benefit from this and come forward to start ventures, stated the L-G. A country’s development depends on the freedom of women, she added.
Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy also spoke on the occasion. Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Selvam, agriculture minister C Jayakumar and other MLAs participated.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundararajan Puducherry
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp