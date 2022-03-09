YouTuber PUBG Madan Kumar gets no relief, court adjourns case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday declined to pass any order on a petition filed by jailed YouTuber PUBG Madan Kumar, seeking to quash an order invoking the Goondas Act against him.

When a habeas corpus petition filed by Kumar came up for hearing before Justices PN Prakash and AA Nakkiran, considering the gravity of the charges, the Bench declined to pass an order, and adjourned the matter by four weeks.

The judges observed that the petitioner’s obscene content is harmful to society. Kumar ran a YouTube channel with lakhs of followers, and gave tips on playing the game PUBG. He was also accused of hosting obscene conversations with children.

Following several complaints, the Chennai police registered cases against him for uploading obscene content. Kumar was detained under the Goondas Act in July.