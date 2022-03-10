STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Get fishermen released from Indonesia, Seychelles: TN urges Centre

Writing to Jaishankar, Stalin said 5 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and 3 others from Kerala were apprehended by Indonesian air and sea police for allegedly entering into their territorial waters.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday requested the Centre to secure the immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by authorities of Seychelles and Indonesia.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said 5 fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and 3 others from Kerala were apprehended by the Indonesian air and sea police for allegedly entering into their territorial waters.

They were taken to Ditpolairud Pier, Aceh in Indonesia for legal proceedings, he said. These fishermen had ventured for fishing on February 17 in an Andaman registered fishing vessel, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

As many as 33 other fishermen had set sail for fishing from Kochi on February 22 in 3 Tamil Nadu registered mechanised fishing boats.

On March 7, they were apprehended by the Seychelles authorities for allegedly entering into Seychelles waters, Stalin said.

Sources had said on Wednesday that out of the 33, one fisherman belonged to Thiruvananthapuram.

Stalin said, "I request your personal intervention in this matter and request you to take this up with the Indonesian and Seychelles authorities so as to secure the immediate release of the fishermen and their fishing boats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu fishermen detained fishermen MK Stalin Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp