STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

No compromise on law and order matters: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to officials

There would be no compromise on matters related to maintenance of law and order, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin asserted on Thursday.

Published: 10th March 2022 11:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 11:00 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHENNAI: There would be no compromise on matters related to maintenance of law and order, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted on Thursday.

Maintenance of law and order is essential for attracting investments, employment generation and through it, 'achieving our goal of one trillion economy', and ensure Tamil Nadu's growth, Stalin said.

In his address, inaugurating a three-day conference of district collectors, police superintendents and forest officials here, he said officials should monitor and ensure good law and order situation across the state.

"I will not make any compromise on matters related to maintenance of law and order. I believe that all of you would have realised it. In particular, the government will never allow crimes against women and children, economic offences, drug and narcotics related offences."

The CM directed the officials to take quick action against anyone who disturbed communal harmony.

To ensure societal peace, police department is already taking precautionary steps to prevent caste conflicts in vulnerable areas, he noted.

After taking charge in May 2021 as CM, Stalin said he had asserted that action would be taken against anyone who went against law.

The Chief Minister said he has put his words into action and urged officials to continue it.

Stalin urged the officers to work realising that the evaluation of the government hinged on the maintenance of law and order.

He advised district collectors and the police superintendents on several aspects like conduct of monthly meetings on law and order and creation of district-wise 'Dash Board' as part of measures to evaluate if decisions taken were being implemented properly.

The efforts aimed at preventing law and order issues and crimes would be very useful to the people, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp