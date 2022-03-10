No compromise on law and order matters: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to officials

By PTI

CHENNAI: There would be no compromise on matters related to maintenance of law and order, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin asserted on Thursday.

Maintenance of law and order is essential for attracting investments, employment generation and through it, 'achieving our goal of one trillion economy', and ensure Tamil Nadu's growth, Stalin said.

In his address, inaugurating a three-day conference of district collectors, police superintendents and forest officials here, he said officials should monitor and ensure good law and order situation across the state.

"I will not make any compromise on matters related to maintenance of law and order. I believe that all of you would have realised it. In particular, the government will never allow crimes against women and children, economic offences, drug and narcotics related offences."

The CM directed the officials to take quick action against anyone who disturbed communal harmony.

To ensure societal peace, police department is already taking precautionary steps to prevent caste conflicts in vulnerable areas, he noted.

After taking charge in May 2021 as CM, Stalin said he had asserted that action would be taken against anyone who went against law.

The Chief Minister said he has put his words into action and urged officials to continue it.

Stalin urged the officers to work realising that the evaluation of the government hinged on the maintenance of law and order.

He advised district collectors and the police superintendents on several aspects like conduct of monthly meetings on law and order and creation of district-wise 'Dash Board' as part of measures to evaluate if decisions taken were being implemented properly.

The efforts aimed at preventing law and order issues and crimes would be very useful to the people, he added.