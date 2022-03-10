STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Stalin launches new facilities of Saint Gobain

These facilities, set up with an investment of Rs 500 crore, will provide employment to over 200 persons and take the cumulative investment in the above complex to more than Rs 3,750 crore.

CM MK Stalin during the inauguration of new facilities of Saint Gobain | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated new facilities of Saint Gobain at its Sriperumbudur complex — a float glass plant, an integrated windows line and an urban forest established jointly by Saint Gobain and SIPCOT.

These facilities, set up with an investment of Rs 500 crore, will provide employment to over 200 persons and take the cumulative investment in the above complex to more than Rs 3,750 crore. Across Tamil Nadu, the company has invested around Rs 4,700 crore and provided jobs to 2,000 persons directly and 2,500 persons indirectly, an official release here said. 

In January 1998, the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi laid the foundation for the first float glass plant and inaugurated it in September 2000. Now, the plant has an expanded production capacity of 130 per cent with a design that reduces the unit energy consumption by 20 per cent.  

Benoit Bazin, CEO, Saint-Gobain, B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India Region, MSME Minister TM Anbarasan and TR Baalu, MP, were present on the occasion.

