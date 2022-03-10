VCK to contest for deputy chairman post?

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After Chief Minister MK Stalin asked rebel DMK candidates who won in the urban local body polls to step down from their posts, Jayaprabha Manivannan, the deputy chairman of Nellikuppam municipality, conveyed her willingness to resign to local DMK leaders, said sources. The post is set to go to the VCK.

The chairman’s post in the Nellikuppam municipality was allocated to VCK for the civic polls by the DMK leadership. However, during indirect elections, DMK’s Jayanathi Radhakrishnan, councillor of 29th ward, contested against VCK candidate Girija Thirumaran and won. Thirumaran then contested in the deputy chairman election the same afternoon, but the post was bagged by DMK’s Jayaprabha. Irked by the setback, VCK cadres staged protests.

However, later on election day, CM and DMK president Stalin directed all rebel candidates to step down. Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan and Neyveli DMK MLA Saba Rajendran too talks with Jayanathi and Jayaprabha.

On Tuesday, Jayaprabha agreed to resign and reportedly conveyed her decision to CV Ganesan. Also, Jayanathi and Jayaprabha both met VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and held talks. Party sources said Thirumaran is likely to contest for deputy chairman post again.