STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

VCK to contest for deputy chairman post?

The chairman’s post in the Nellikuppam municipality was allocated to VCK for the civic polls by the DMK leadership.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After Chief Minister MK Stalin asked rebel DMK candidates who won in the urban local body polls to step down from their posts, Jayaprabha Manivannan, the deputy chairman of Nellikuppam municipality, conveyed her willingness to resign to local DMK leaders, said sources. The post is set to go to the VCK.

The chairman’s post in the Nellikuppam municipality was allocated to VCK for the civic polls by the DMK leadership. However, during indirect elections, DMK’s Jayanathi Radhakrishnan, councillor of 29th ward, contested against VCK candidate Girija Thirumaran and won. Thirumaran then contested in the deputy chairman election the same afternoon, but the post was bagged by DMK’s Jayaprabha. Irked by the setback, VCK cadres staged protests.    

However, later on election day, CM and DMK president Stalin directed all rebel candidates to step down. Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development CV Ganesan and Neyveli DMK MLA Saba Rajendran too talks with Jayanathi and Jayaprabha.   

On Tuesday, Jayaprabha agreed to resign and reportedly conveyed her decision to CV Ganesan. Also, Jayanathi and Jayaprabha both met VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and held talks. Party sources said Thirumaran is likely to contest for deputy chairman post again. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK urban local body polls VCK
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp