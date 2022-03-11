Erakkudi residents forced to walk 3 km as village has no bus service

P Thiruselvam By

ARIYALUR: Commuting has remained a major problem for residents of Erakkudi, when it was time to go to work, school or buy things. For years, there has not been a single bus service to the village from the towns located nearby. In the absence of government or mini buses, about 90 students, including 50 studying in Classes 11 and 12, and other residents are forced to walk about three km to a neighbouring village to board a bus every day.

Located in Ayan Suthamalli village near Keezhapalur in Ariyalur district, Erakkudi is a village where members of 300 families are mostly dependent on agriculture. Villagers, including school students, go to Keezhapalur, Ariyalur and Thanjavur every day to address essential needs and to attend school.

As they are forced to walk all the way to Vannampudur to board a bus, residents have been complaining at the Ariyalur Collectorate and Ariyalur bus depot, seeking a bus service. However, their pleas have not yielded results so far.

Speaking to TNIE, C Muruganandham, a resident said, "I am 40 years old. As far as I know, there is not a single bus service to my village. As I am into farming, I have to go to Keezhapalur and Ariyalur frequently to buy various materials and fertilisers. Due to lack of bus service, I am forced to walk so much, facing a lot of inconvenience. Sometimes, those who have a two-wheeler in our village drop me at a nearby bus stop. However, I find it very difficult to return home. I have been forced to walk about 6 km to my village from Keezhapalur. Similarly, if we want to go to Thanjavur, we have to walk about 5 km get a bus from Sathamangalam."

Another resident S Baskaran said, "Over 70 students go to school in Keezhapalur and Ariyalur. They walk to Vannampudur every morning and take a bus to Keezhapalur. In the evening, it is very difficult for them to get back home because the last bus from Keezhapalur to Vannampudur is at 5.30pm. Sometimes, students miss the bus due to extra class and are forced to wait for us for a long time at the Keezhapalur bus stand. We would have to go on a two-wheeler and pick them up at home. Some students are forced to walk 7 km to get homes. We could not even go to the hospital during an emergency without a bus facility.

Therefore, the district administration should provide a bus service at least once in the morning and once in the evening."

When TNIE contacted, Ariyalur bus depot branch manager R Senthil Kumar said, "If people submit a petition about this issue, I will send it to the government immediately and address the issue."