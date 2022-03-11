Vadakarai residents stage protest against the land acquisition for Thirumangalam - Rajapalayam - Shengottai National Highway

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Clutching DMK flags in their hand, the farmers and residents of Vadakarai staged a protest against the land acquisition for Thirumangalam - Rajapalayam - Shengottai National Highway here on Wednesday.

Following the protest, the officials of Revenue department, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and the police were forced to leave Vadakarai without marking the boundaries. The protesters claimed they will lose houses and several acres of farmland if the highway is laid along the earmarked route. "We are cultivating paddy thrice a year. The farmland also has lakhs of coconut trees. The Union and State governments are implementing the highway project to help the owners of some private colleges located on this route," they claimed.

A protester said in a meeting held on September 6, 2021, State Minister for Highways EV Velu, Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and NHAI officials had promised to find an alternative route for the project. "Also, the DMK leaders had given us the same promise during election campaigns," he said.

Some of the protesters removed the boundary stone laid by the officials. The planned highway that leads to Puliyarai in the district passes through Sivagiri, Vasudevanallur, Puliyangudi, Vadakarai, Chokkampatti.

When contacted, Special District Revenue Officer (Land Acquisition), B Anitha, said the protest was taken out by those who are in no way connected to the land to be acquired for the highway. "The officials and police are doing their duty with the approval of the State and Union governments. We have already acquired most of the land required for the project. Apart from a few landowners, all others are ready to give their land," she added.