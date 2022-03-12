STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Arani Cooperative bank chairman, manager and officials arrested in jewellery loan fraud

Chairman of the Bank Ashok Kumar, Manager Lingappan, Jewellery Assessor Mohan, and Cashier Jagadeesan allegedly got loans in the name of their relatives by pledging gold-plated jewellery.

Published: 12th March 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Four bank staff were arrested at Arani in the district for allegedly committing jewellery loan fraud to the tune of Rs 2.51 crore in the Arani Cooperative Bank on Friday. Sources said the suspects -- Chairman of the Bank Ashok Kumar, Manager Lingappan, Jewellery Assessor Mohan, and Cashier Jagadeesan allegedly got loans in the name of their relatives by pledging gold-plated jewellery.

The fraud came to light after the DMK government announced the gold loan waiver in cooperative banks. Based on the complaint regarding irregularities, Vellore Region Cooperative Societies' registrar Chanakyan conducted investigations along with supervisor Jeyaprakash and others and verified the authenticity of the gold jewellery pledged, the name and background details of the customers.

Sources claimed though the irregularities and potential fraud charges were made during the AIADMK regime, no action was taken as the chairman of the bank was AIADMK town secretary and is alleged to be a part of the scam.

"During the investigations in the last October, it was revealed total loans provided in the bank were Rs 29.12 crore. Out of that 77 account owners pledged fake and low-quality gold jewellery and committed fraud worth Rs 2.39 crore. Five accounts pledged jewellery worth Rs 21 lakhs and got Rs 12 lakh more loan amount than the permissible limit," officials said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
jewellery loan fraud gold-plated jewellery cooperative banks gold loan waiver
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp