Ariyankuppam recognised as best Block Level Federation

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Union Minister for Panchayat Raj Giriraj Singh awarded Ariyankuppam Block Federation the Best Block Level Federation (BLF) recognition under the Atmanirbhar Sangathan Awards -2022, among the southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Puducherry on Friday.

Ariyankuppam Block Federation comprises 16,154 women in 1,204 Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. Award was presented to the BLF office bearers in the presence of the Secretary to Government of India, among others, at the International Women's Day celebration ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on March 8. The Chief Executives of Ariyankuppam BLF received this award certificate, citation, and a cash prize of Rs 1,00, 000.

The Ariyankuppam BLF's success story is unique; formed in 2017, the federation has 40 village organisations under its umbrella now and has achieved 80 per cent saturation in identifying BPL women and assisting them to form SHGs in five years. The success of the economic activities carried out by the SHGs can be gauged from the fact that Operational Self-Sufficiency (OSS) in meeting the cost of the economic activities is 505 per cent and the repayment of the loan availed is close to 100 per cent, said the Mission Director Lakshmanan.

On account of this, banks have enhanced the credit limit from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh per SHG. The BLF is converging with other line departments for livelihood improvements, which has enabled the community in accessing the benefits of various government schemes. A separate loan product (Enterprise development loans) has been developed for SHG members through the BLF as well as the Vulnerability Reduction Fund. The SHG members are covered under Food Nutrition health and Wash (FHNW) with 100 per cent functional toilets. Owing to its best practices, the Community Investment Fund has been able to earn success in the different areas of the function.

The team of the BLF called on Chief Minister N Rangasamy in presence of Speaker R Selvam on Thursday.