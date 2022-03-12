Farmer’s death in Villupuram over bank loan abuse sparks tension

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Fury arose among farmers in the district on Thursday after a 22-years-old farmer from Devanur village allegedly killed himself over humiliation by a private bank staff member for not repaying the due tractor loan that the deceased man's brother had taken. The farmers association had demanded Rs 1 crore as compensation from the private company and severe action from the State government against private banks for their derogatory treatment of farmers who had availed loans.

The deceased, L Chinadurai, was home in Devanur village in Villupuram on Saturday when bank representatives came home to collect the due amount for a tractor loan availed by Chinadurai's brother L Suresh (32), said police. As Suresh had not paid due for months due to Covid, the representative demanded settlement on the spot in a rude manner, police added.

K Ramachandran, an advocate and relative of the deceased, told TNIE, "The bank representatives verbally abused and threatened Chinadurai saying the loan will be closed if Suresh died. Appalled by this threat, deeply-hurt Chinadurai killed himself around Sunday noon."

Sources from the private financing said as compensation, Rs 7 lakh would be provided to the family. However, the family members demanded a government job for one of the eligible family members.

Meanwhile, the district farmers association sought the district administration and the State government to prevent such poor treatment of farmers by bank staff.