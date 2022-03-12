STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin tells collectors to prioritise the marginalised 

Intensive drive for removing encroachments in watercourse poromboke, change of patta, issue of certificates, etc., should be given utmost care.

Published: 12th March 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday directed the District Collectors to accord priority to fulfilling the needs of marginalised sections of the society, minorities, tribal communities and differently-abled people.

“The priorities of the district administration should be in tune with the priorities of the State government. Inclusive growth, the broad objective of the State government, should reflect in the execution of schemes,” the Chief Minister said in his concluding remarks on the second day of the conference of collectors and police officers in Chennai.

He said importance should be given to issuing new identity cards to differently-abled people. In each panchayat union, special camps should be conducted and on the same day, identity cards should be issued to differently-abled. 

Intensive drive for removing encroachments in watercourse poromboke, change of patta, issue of certificates, etc., should be given utmost care. Monitoring the implementation of the Annual Credit Plan to farmers, self-help groups, entrepreneurs and others is important. 

The Chief Minister also pointed out that though Tamil Nadu stands second as far as economic indicator, it remains in 19th place when it comes to nutrition indicators. Hence, the ICDS scheme for children should be implemented properly.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp