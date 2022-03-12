Stalin tells collectors to prioritise the marginalised 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday directed the District Collectors to accord priority to fulfilling the needs of marginalised sections of the society, minorities, tribal communities and differently-abled people.

“The priorities of the district administration should be in tune with the priorities of the State government. Inclusive growth, the broad objective of the State government, should reflect in the execution of schemes,” the Chief Minister said in his concluding remarks on the second day of the conference of collectors and police officers in Chennai.

He said importance should be given to issuing new identity cards to differently-abled people. In each panchayat union, special camps should be conducted and on the same day, identity cards should be issued to differently-abled.

Intensive drive for removing encroachments in watercourse poromboke, change of patta, issue of certificates, etc., should be given utmost care. Monitoring the implementation of the Annual Credit Plan to farmers, self-help groups, entrepreneurs and others is important.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that though Tamil Nadu stands second as far as economic indicator, it remains in 19th place when it comes to nutrition indicators. Hence, the ICDS scheme for children should be implemented properly.

