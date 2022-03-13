Politics reason for communal clashes, cops must act tough: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said communal clashes are being created with political motive in the State and directed police officials to stop them. He also said malicious posts being spread on social media were the key reasons for casteist and communal clashes in Tamil Nadu and nefarious forces who attempt to foment trouble must be nipped in the bud.

In his concluding address at the conference of Collectors and senior police officers in Chennai on Saturday, the CM accepted the contentions of police officers that social networking sites were the main reason for caste and communal clashes in the State.

“Though technology can be used for the good of the society, it is being used by some to whip up caste and communal passions. We should take immediate action against those who post such incendiary messages. We should put a full stop to all malicious activities on social media,” Stalin said. The chief minister also directed police officers to convene a separate meeting on social media issues and submit a report to the government.

‘Caste clashes is a societal problem’

He said the government will fulfil the demand of Thiruvallur SP for a new office for social media cases. Stalin also promised to consider the suggestion of Kanyakumari SP regarding setting up special units in all districts to prevent communal clashes akin to the one functioning in Coimbatore.

Referring to the speech of Tirunelveli District SP about caste clashes, the CM said, “I request the police department not to see caste clashes as a mere law and order issue because it is a societal problem. The SP also said such issues crop up more in rural areas.” Stalin said such issues occur not only due to uneducated youth but also due to unemployment prevailing among educated youth. They should be identified and provided job opportunities, the CM said.